EXCLUSIVE! Sriti Jha has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya from 7 years but she does not have a ‘STARRY VIBE’; she has no ‘TANTRUMS’: Dolly Sohi

MUMBAI: Dolly Sohi is a talented artist.

She is currently a part of Kumkum Bhagya and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she shared her experience shooting for the show.

Dolly shared, “Of course it’s nice experience and this is my third project with Balaji Telefilms and I always feel at home because almost I know everyone over there so it’s very good experience and successful show running past 7 years, so it’s great to be connected to that show. Sriti is amazing, believe me like you know with 7 seven years she is doing that show but yet it doesn’t show in her body language, her attitude, her behaviour that like she is a star of such a popular show and there’s no tantrums, no starry attitude. She is very down to earth. It is getting interesting and I am enjoying this. It’s getting interesting and I am getting attached to the show.”

The current track of Kumkum Bhagya is very interesting. Pragya has come from abroad to seek revenge on Abhi and the Mehra family. Finally, Pragya meets Abhi and tells him she is back to destroy him and seek revenge. In the previous the episode, we saw how Dadi gives the key to Prachi as she is the first daughter–in–law of the house, on the other hand, Abhi will be working with Pragya for a month.

In the upcoming episode, Tanu will propose a deal to Pragya where she would tell her that she will return Abhi back to her but in return, she would need money.