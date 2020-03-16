Exclusive! Sriti Jha reveals what dare she would give host Rohit Shetty and what kind of bond she would like to have with him

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya.

Recently, Srti Jha's role in the show ended.

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, which was a huge success on television.

The actress has been quite active on her social media accounts. She keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Soon, the actress would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her bond with Rohit Shetty and the dare she would love to give the ace director.

What kind of bond do you want with Rohit Shetty?

It is a huge expectation to have a bond with him. I am excited to work with Rohit Shetty. He will guide me for doing the task. I wouldn’t have got to interact with him so much as an actor. So I am looking forward to this journey.

What message do you have for your fans? They are excited to see you on the show.

I wish not to disappoint them and I want to have fun with some of them who have a perception about me through social media. If break that in a good way, I hope they don’t feel offended. I just want to be myself on the show.

Rohit Shetty will be giving you a lot of stunts and dares. What is the one dare that you would want to give him?

Since I do slacklining, I would like to dare him to do that. I am sure he would be able to do it as he does all the stunts that would be given to us beforehand.

