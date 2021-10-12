EXCLUSIVE! Stage is an actor's medium but television isn't so I limit myself regarding the creative differences: Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti actor Gaurav Ghatnekar

MUMBAI: Actor Gaurav Ghatnekar is an integral part of Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he shared his experience shooting for the show.

What made you say yes to this show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti ?

I'm doing this show since December, and I was promised a certain role and his tracks will affect the plot on the show. It seemed interesting and I haven't played such a part before. The character is very shy and of a single parent so it seemed great.

How did you prepare for this role?

I've been working from quite a bit, and I was a theatre actor as well with Naseeruddin Shah as my mentor. I did watch some films like Katha and Bareilly ki barfi. I try to look within myself for an original part.

What was your life before becoming an actor?

My childhood was great and my father was in Merchant Navy (Captain). I desired to become an actor and my parents supported me. I did my education and trained under Naseeruddin Shah. I also did regional stuff, which includes a film which was produced by Priyanka apart from that I've worked in Dharm Kshetra. I've been working since 2009 and I've been in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

What was your first reaction when you bagged this show?

This came right after the lockdown, so I was very happy and it was very welcoming opportunity. I was absolutely elated to work on this.

How do you deal with creative differences?

I've realised I cannot go against the director, I always put forward my suggestions but if the director doesn't agree with it, I simply drop it and give in to the director. Stage is an actor's medium but television isn't so I limit myself regarding the creative differences.

Way to go Gaurav!