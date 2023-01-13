Exclusive! Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn will go off-air, this is when the stars will wrap up the shoot

Radha Krishn is a mythological television drama series that premiered on Star Bharat. The series is based on the life of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna. 
Exclusive! Star Bharat’s Radha Krishn will go off-air, this is when the stars will wrap up the shoot! 

MUMBAI :Star Bharat is a one-stop destination for intriguing content and entertainment-filled dramas. With viewers' favorite shows, Star Bharat has always strived to reach the viewers’ hearts. One of the Star Bharat’s long-running shows RadhaKrishn has made a place in the viewer’s heart. Portraying the eternal love story of RadhaKrishn, the show has embarked on a long journey and has completed 4 years.

It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary for Swastik Productions. The roles of Krishna and Radha are played by Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh.

We previously gave you the update that the show is going off-air and there’s a new show coming up, ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, which will be replacing RadhaKrishn.

Now, there is confirmation that the show is going off-air and also an exclusive date of when the show would wrap up shooting. 

The most beloved show of Star Bharat will wrap up the schedule by 14th January 2023 and that will be the last day of shoot for the cast and crew.

The show has gained immense love and adoration from fans across the country and has showered a lot of love on the stars of the show.

Will you miss the show RadhaKrishn? Tell us in the comments below! 

