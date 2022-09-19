EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq to wrap up, last day of the shoot to commence on THIS date

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows were launched at the start of the year 2022.

While some worked wonders and some didn't and were wrapped up within a few months of their launch.

Another show that is all set to wrap up is Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq. Yes, you heard it right!

The show which started to air in the month of March is all set to wrap up in a few days' time.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that the star cast will wrap up the shoot by 23rd September and the show will air its last episode on 1st October.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq is produced by Film Farm.

