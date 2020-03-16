EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's Hathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki to go OFF-AIR, Radha Krishna to get a new TIMESLOT

Radha Krishn which has been successfully airing on the small screen for many years will take the timeslot of Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 18:50
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how so many TV shows are going on-air and also bidding adieu from the small screens. 

Star Bharat has a series of shows in the upcoming days. 

Well, we have an exclusive update that mythological drama series Hathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaniya Laal Ki which started airing on small screens last year is all set to bid adieu. 

We have exclusively learnt that the show has wrapped up the shoot yesterday. 

The last airing date of the show is yet to be unveiled. 

Apart from this, Radha Krishn which has been successfully airing on the small screen for many years will take the timeslot of Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki. 

Radha Krishn will now air on the 10 PM time slot. 

Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki starred Aditi Sajwan and child actor Hazel Gaur in the pivotal roles. 

How much will you miss the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Star Bharat Aditi Sajwan Radha Krishn Siddharth Kumar Tewary hazel gaur Sumedh Mudgalkar Mallika Singh Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki Hathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaniya Laal Ki TellyChakkar
