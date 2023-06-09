EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? Finally gets a timeslot

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Star Bharat is gearing up to launch a series of new shows soon.

The channel is now preparing for shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, May I Come In Madam and many more.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Star Bharat will launch May I Come In Madam from 9.30 PM.

The show stars Nehha Pendse, Sandeep Anand, Soma Rathod among others in pivotal roles. It is one of the most loved Indian sitcom shows which has a huge fan following.

The show is coming up with a new season and fans are super excited about it. They can hardly contain their excitement and are eager to watch the show.

