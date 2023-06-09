EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? gets a timeslot

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Star Bharat is gearing up to launch a series of new shows soon.

The channel is now prepping for shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, May I Come In Madam and many more.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Star Bharat will launch May I Come In Madam from at 9.30 PM.

The show stars Nehha Pendse, Sandeep Anand, Soma Rathod among others in pivotal roles.

The show is coming up with a new season and fans are super excited about it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

