EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? gets a timeslot

May I Come In Madam's season 2 is all set for a launch in a few days' time.
May I Come In Madam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Star Bharat is gearing up to launch a series of new shows soon. 

The channel is now prepping for shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, May I Come In Madam and many more. 

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Star Bharat will launch May I Come In Madam from at 9.30 PM. 

The show stars Nehha Pendse, Sandeep Anand, Soma Rathod among others in pivotal roles. 

The show is coming up with a new season and fans are super excited about it. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

May I Come In Madam Soma Rathod Star Bharat Nehha Pendse Sandeep Anand
