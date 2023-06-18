EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's show Dheere Dheere Se to go OFF-AIR?

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The year 2023 saw a lot of television shows rolling out on various channels.

Star Bharat saw many new shows launching and recently, Woh To Hai Albelaa wrapped up after a good run for more than a year.

And now, we have an exclusive update that one of the recently launched shows of Star Bharat is all set to wrap up.

Star Bharat's show Dheere Dheere Se which was launched last year in December is all set to wrap up soon.

The show stars Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam in the lead roles.

Dheere Dheere Se is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under their banner Swastik Productions.

The show is expected to be going off-air in mid-July.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

