EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's show Dheere Dheere Se to go OFF-AIR?

Star Bharat's show Dheere Dheere Se which was launched last year in December is all set to wrap up soon.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 12:00
Dheere Dheere Se to go OFF-AIR

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The year 2023 saw a lot of television shows rolling out on various channels.

Star Bharat saw many new shows launching and recently, Woh To Hai Albelaa wrapped up after a good run for more than a year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Prashant Rai bags a role in Star Bharat’s Dheere Dheere Se

And now, we have an exclusive update that one of the recently launched shows of Star Bharat is all set to wrap up.

Star Bharat's show Dheere Dheere Se which was launched last year in December is all set to wrap up soon.

The show stars Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam in the lead roles.

Dheere Dheere Se is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under their banner Swastik Productions.

The show is expected to be going off-air in mid-July.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Spoiler Alert! Dheere Dheere Se: Office staff makes fun of Raghav; latter tries to be calm 

 

Star Bharat Dheere Dheere Se Reena Kapoor Rahil Azam Swastik Productions Siddharth Tewary
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against actor on grounds of domestic violence and extortion
MUMBAI : Cezanne Khan is a popular face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many popular Tv shows like...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Trouble! Dhara ready to meet Arushi, the latter up for THIS task
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
What? Did you know that Krushna Abhishek was paid ONLY this much, in his struggling days? The actor reflects on his 20-year journey!
MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's show Dheere Dheere Se to go OFF-AIR?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.The year 2023 saw a lot...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Sahiba goes for fake abortion to protect Kaira, Angad misunderstands her yet again
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Rakhi Sawant breaks her silence on dating Lucky Singh being a publicity stunt, says “Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon…”
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience. She was recently in the news for her divorce to Adil...
Recent Stories
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer crashes on its first Monday
Must Read! Adipurush box office collection day 4: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer crashes on its first Monday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shoaib Ibrahim
Shoaib Ibrahim from Star Bharat's Show ‘Ajooni’ Opens Up About Celebrating His Birthday
Kinshuk Vaidya
Exclusive! Kinshuk Vaidya talks about the show “Woh To Hai Albelaa” going off-air and how he would like to play a psycho lover in his next project
wraps up the shoot
Must read! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa wraps up, Shaheer Sheikh shares an emotional post, check it out
Jay Bhanushali
From Jay Bhanushali to Tina Dutta, TV celebs shower love on Sony SAB’s new show Vanshaj
Kajal Chauhan
Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai shares some chilling incidents that made her believe in ghosts in real life !
Zaan Khan
EXCLUSIVE! Zaan Khan taking up Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai: This was something which I was looking for for the past three to four months because I have been doing serious kinds of roles