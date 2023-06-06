EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai to take a leap?

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is a drama series with a dash of horror and comedy. It premiered on 23 January 2023 on Star Bharat.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 13:57
1

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of amazing shows are entertaining viewers on various channels. 

Star Bharat is showing some great shows like Ajooni, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, and Woh To Hai Albelaa among others. 

ALSO READ: “Akshay Kumar is my fitness inspiration” says, Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’

While some shows are witnessing new entries, some are gearing up for leaps. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai which premiered on small screens a few months back is all set to witness a leap. 

The viewers will see a small leap that will take place in the show soon and it will bring a fresh new twist to the story. 

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Kajal Chauhan, Vibhav Roy, Kundan Kumar, Bhavan Balsawar, and Vishal Chaudhary among others. 

The show is a drama series with a dash of horror and comedy. 

It premiered on 23 January 2023 on Star Bharat.

Produced by Film Farm India, it is an official remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Chuni Panna. 

How excited are you to witness a leap in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai Star Bharat Kaajal Chauhan Sushmita Mukherjee Vibhav Roy Film Farm India Chuni Panna Kundan Kumar Bhavan Balsawar Vishal Chaudhary
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 13:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Fans praises Aparshakti Khurana and Aayushman Khurana for this gesture, says "Bhagwan Aise bete har maa baap ko de"
MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushman Khurana are indeed two of the most loved actors we have and Indian industry,...
Shocking! "Daughters in bikini with dad not the Indian culture" Netizens trolls Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on the latest holiday picture
MUMBAI :This latest picture of the sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with their father Boney Kapoor is...
Swoon! Meet Shubman Gill, the current heartthrob of the country
MUMBAI: Shubham Gill, known as the 'Prince of Cricket', is a rising star and a great athlete who plays for the Indian...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai to take a leap?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of amazing shows...
Exclusive! “The high point of the ott show has to be the way Banaras city has been covered” Shine Pandey
MUMBAI: Upcoming OTT show titled UP 65 has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the trailer is winning the hearts...
Lust Stories 2 teaser! Neena Gupta shines whereas other actors are promising in this anthology
MUMBAI: OTT show lust stories was immensely loved by the fans and audience, the show which premiered on Netflix had...
Recent Stories
1
Must read! Fans praises Aparshakti Khurana and Aayushman Khurana for this gesture, says "Bhagwan Aise bete har maa baap ko de"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Star Bharat
Vijay Tilani speaks about his character in Star Bharat’s 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'
Star Bharat again from 5th June
Rahul Sharma Starrer show ‘Kaal Bhairav’ Season 1 to rerun on Star Bharat again from 5th June 2023.
Rachana Mistry
Rachana Mistry from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' shows her directorial skills for the upcoming sequence
Woh Toh Hai Alebla
Exclusive! Rajan Shahi’s Woh Toh Hai Albela Starring Shaheer Sheikh to wrap up the shoot by THIS date? Read to find out
Woh Toh Hai Albela
Breaking! Shaheer Sheikh starrer Woh Toh Hai Albelaa to go off-air
Dharti Bhatt
The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela