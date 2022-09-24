EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus’ Rajjo actor Rajveer Singh talks about being a workaholic; says he misses his family

MUMBAI: Rajveer Singh (born 4 September 1986) is an Indian television actor and model. He is best known for his role Abeer Anand, the male protagonist in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera as Zaroon Shah and Neel Dhyani in Qurbaan Hua.

Currently, he is portraying the main lead Arjun Thakur in StarPlus' show Rajjo.

Recently, the announcement went up that he show will AIR 7 days a week.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and asked him about how he felt about it.

The show will now AIR 7 days a week. The fans are really excited but has that increased the workload for you?

“No, it has not increased the workload for me as I have always the nature of a workaholic.The only thing is that he is unable to spend much time with family because the work is so much.so I miss them a lot sometimes. My family is in Haryana but its okay, they can come here. My mother is more happy than me that now she will get to see me on screen all 7 days.”

Check out the interview here:

The show is doing really well and the audience loves the track of the show.

The show is doing really well and the audience loves the track of the show.