EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus’ Rajjo gets a new time slot

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. The show is produced by Bits N Bots Media and stars Celesti Bairagey, Rajveer Singh and Gungun Uprari in the titular roles. It is an official Hindi remake of Star Jalsha’s Aalta Phoring.

The plot is about Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme. The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother. Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh play the leads and their performance is praise worthy.

As per sources, the show has got a new time slot. The show currently airs on Star Plus at 7pm. It will air at 6:30pm from 4th January 2023.

The show has a great concept and people tend to like it a lot. According to the latest plot, Rajjo thinks that Arjun doesn’t want to be with her. She and Arjun then talk about the two most important things in her life that are her mother and the other being running.

Now, Arjun and Rajjo discuss their future. Arjun promises Rajjo that he knows the two most important things in her life and he wants to help her achieve that. He wants to help her get opportunities as far as her running is concerned.

