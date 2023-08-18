Exclusive! Star Plus’s Titli is not going off-air despite rumors, will shift to a new timeslot! Read to Find Out!

The show has a very dedicated fan following but fans of the show were left shocked a moment because there were reports that a new Star Plus show, Keh Doon Tumhein might replace Titli.
Titli

MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect overlap between extreme emotions will be witnessed by the audience on the screen with this show. The show will make you rethink romance and wonder if it is really love. 

The show has a very dedicated fan following but fans of the show were left shocked a moment because there were reports that a new Star Plus show, Keh Doon Tumhein might replace Titli, but TellyChakkar has some news that might bring relief.

ALSO READ: Titli: Oh No! Manik tags Titli as a gold digger

TellyChakkar is back with another exciting update.

As per sources, the show is not going off-air but shifting to a new timeslot.

The show which currently airs at 11 PM will shift to the 6:30 PM slot from 4th September.

Meanwhile, on the show, Titli forgives Garv but also asks permission to go out to work, which he initially refuses but later agrees.

Titli will now begin her day with new hope that she can finally pursue her passion and work.

Manikant will turn out to be a huge problem for Titli.

What are your thoughts on the show shifting to the 6:30 PM time slot?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Titli: Oh No! Manikant won’t let Titli go out to work


 

Titli Star Plus
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

