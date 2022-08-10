Exclusive! Star Plus show Rajjo finally wraps up, deets inside

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme.

The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother. Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh play the leads and their performance is praise worthy.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Arjun and Nihaarika’s engagement happens, Rajjo watches in disguise

As we know that Rajjo is going off-air soon and the Celesti Bairagey aka Rajjo had also given her quotes about it.

Now, we are here with another latest update about the show.

Today was Rajjo’s last day of shooting and the show has finally wrapped up.

Surely this has been an amazing journey for the cast and crew who were involved in the process.

Celesti Bairagey became a major crush for so many of her male fans. On the other hand, Rajveer Singh also did not fail to impress his fans.

It was surely emotional for the cast as the show has now ended. As a matter of fact, not a lot of people know this but the show Rajjo was Mukta Dhond’s first show as a producer.

The cast of the show were seen thanking the producer Mukta Dhond and the director Lalit Mohan.

Here we give you a sneak peek into Rajjo's last episode:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=871833633918875

Surely the fans are going to miss the nok jhok and the romance between Rajjo and her Khad Babu. Rajjo really started with a unique storyline and an outstanding character.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Arjun and Nihaarika’s engagement happens, Rajjo watches in disguise

Are you a Rajjo fan too?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.