Exclusive! Star Plus show Titli finally gets a laugh date?

Many shows are being launched on television, along with the upcoming new show titled “Titli”.

Ved Raj produces the show under the production of Shoonya Square, which is known to produce serials like Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee etc.

Vatsal Seth and Neha Solanki have been roped in to play the leads in the serial.

As per sources, the show is all set to go on air on 29th May, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The show is most likely to replace Chashni though the timmings aren't confirmed.

Well, the show is one of the most anticipated shows and the fans are looking forward to the show.

For the first time Vatsal and Neha will be seen together and it will be a fresh paring.

