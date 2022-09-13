EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus in the works of a new reality TV show?

It is being speculated that Star Plus is set for another reality show. Read to know the details.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 17:02
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus in the works of a new reality TV show?

MUMBAI: Indian television has created a lot of reality shows and successfully provides a platform to all the budding artists of our country. Ranging from dance, singing, acting, cooking and rapping, we have had it all.  

One such channel which has been a part of major reality TV shows is Star Plus. From Nach Baliye, Dance+, Masterchef, Dil Hai Hindustani and India’s Raw Star, Star Plus has given the country some of the most talented people.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

There are speculations about Star Plus being in the works of yet another reality show. There is not much known about the details but we feel it is a singing one titled ‘The Rocking Star-Desh Ki Awaz’.

ALSO READ:  Anupamaa: OMG! Anupmaa to tell Kinjal Paritosh’s truth; Kinjal shattered and leaves

We have exclusive pictures. Check them out here:

Currently, Star Plus is one of top most channels of the Indian television with shows like Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to name some.

The audience always love to watch such shows where the hidden talent of the people get a chance to be showcased to the world. The channel has always managed to attract good amount of audience towards its shows be it fictional or reality.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty to be the leads in StarPlus’s much-awaited Imlie 2

Star Plus reality TV Nach Baliye The Rocking Star MasterChef Anupamaa Imlie Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyara Meiin Dance+ TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 17:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! This is the BIG reason why Ranbir Kapoor refused to audition for ‘Star Wars’
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, ‘Brahmastra’. However, Ranbir had...
Ace Producer Rajan Shahi’s Thu Thu Thu has become a talking point on social media!
MUMBAI :Producer Rajan Shahi needs no introduction. He has been a director-producer in the industry for long and have...
Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Mahasangam! Pushpa and members of Sai Darshan society perform Ganesh Aarti together
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Alia’s spontaneous attitude is what I like about her“, says actor Shantanu Maheshwari
MUMBAI: Smart, cool, handsome and many more adjectives are less for none other than actor Shantanu Maheshwari. He is...
AWW! Udaariyaan’s Tejo and Fateh spend time together; Fateh plans a surprise
MUMBAI :  Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase...
Pushpa Impossible: Mahasangam! Pushpa reaches Sai Darshan Society to find Golu
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Recent Stories
Revealed! This is the BIG reason why Ranbir Kapoor refused to audition for ‘Star Wars’
Revealed! This is the BIG reason why Ranbir Kapoor refused to audition for ‘Star Wars’
Latest Video