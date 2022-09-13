EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus in the works of a new reality TV show?

MUMBAI: Indian television has created a lot of reality shows and successfully provides a platform to all the budding artists of our country. Ranging from dance, singing, acting, cooking and rapping, we have had it all.

One such channel which has been a part of major reality TV shows is Star Plus. From Nach Baliye, Dance+, Masterchef, Dil Hai Hindustani and India’s Raw Star, Star Plus has given the country some of the most talented people.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

There are speculations about Star Plus being in the works of yet another reality show. There is not much known about the details but we feel it is a singing one titled ‘The Rocking Star-Desh Ki Awaz’.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: OMG! Anupmaa to tell Kinjal Paritosh’s truth; Kinjal shattered and leaves

We have exclusive pictures. Check them out here:

Currently, Star Plus is one of top most channels of the Indian television with shows like Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to name some.

The audience always love to watch such shows where the hidden talent of the people get a chance to be showcased to the world. The channel has always managed to attract good amount of audience towards its shows be it fictional or reality.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty to be the leads in StarPlus’s much-awaited Imlie 2