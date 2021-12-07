Exclusive: Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein to take a leap!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein, produced by Balaji Telefilms has been quite popular amongst the viewers. The lead couple Rudra and Preesha played by Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra respectively are highly appreciated by the masses. Their chemistry is sizzling and they have proved how talented they are as the viewers cannot take their eyes off them.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has previously witnessed leaps in the show. And now we hear that the show is once again set to go the leap-way.

We already broke the news about the upcoming spoiler of the show where Anna will die and blame will come on Preesha. She will fail to prove herself innocent and will be sentenced to death in the show.

Post this major sequence, the show will take five years of leap. Viewers can expect major changes in the storyline and in most probability few of the characters may m+ake an exit from the show.

We hear that the cast is expected to begin their post the leap shoot very soon.

We tried reaching out to Sargun and Abrar but they remained unavailable for a comment.

TellyChakkar will update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!



