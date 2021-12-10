EXCLUSIVE! StarPlus' Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei to go OFF-AIR?

MUMBAI: Starplus' newly launched show Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei has been the talk of the town for a while now. The show has begun to make space in the viewers routine with its storyline and stars.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is a danced based show with a heartwarming storyline about a mother who is in search of her long lost daughter. Although she meets her, she is unable to recognise the connection between the two.

Well now the exclusive news is that Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is all set to wrap up and go off air in January 2022, the show had been coping up with the TRPs but now that Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is all set to get launched, the channel decides to pull the plug of Chikoo.

We would surely miss the father-daughter duo, in an exclusive interview Himanshu had also revealed that 'The truth is, sometimes it happens in life when you meet someone you instantly connect and you feel that sense of bond. I remember at the reading session when the first time I spoke to her. I bonded and connect with her, that's exactly when I felt I had a connection with her and it has exponentially grown over time. I call her my Angel and this bond will surely stay for a very long time now.'

It is still not sure which show would get shifted to the 6:30 slot post the show goes off-air.

