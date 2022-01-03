EXCLUSIVE! StarPlus' upcoming show 'The Plus Jodi' to have these Star Parivaar members as PARTICIPANTS; here's what the show is all about

The couples will relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests and games as a couple. We have adored them in reel life, now it's time to know them in real life.
Well, the channel is all set to bring in an off-beat concept for a reality-based show, it not only blends in all the kinds of reality shows that viewers get to see on the channel but adds a hint of the most loved tv shows of StarPlus. Well, the viewers will get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. They will relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests and games as a couple. We have adored them in reel life, now it's time to know them in real life.
The tentative couples suggested for the show are:
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna
Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma
Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra
Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan
Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon
Aishwarya Sharma and Yogendra Vikram Singh
Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh
Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh
Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao
Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain
Well, the couples may participate with their Reel or Real-life partners but the fun happens only when they go under the test of being smart or not. Are you all excited about this new show?
