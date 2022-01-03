EXCLUSIVE! StarPlus' upcoming show 'The Plus Jodi' to have these Star Parivaar members as PARTICIPANTS; here's what the show is all about

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive piece of news

Well, the channel is all set to bring in an off-beat concept for a reality-based show, it not only blends in all the kinds of reality shows that viewers get to see on the channel but adds a hint of the most loved tv shows of StarPlus. Well, the viewers will get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. They will relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests and games as a couple. We have adored them in reel life, now it's time to know them in real life.

The tentative couples suggested for the show are:

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna

Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra

Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon

Aishwarya Sharma and Yogendra Vikram Singh

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh

Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh

Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao

Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain

Well, the couples may participate with their Reel or Real-life partners but the fun happens only when they go under the test of being smart or not. Are you all excited about this new show?

