EXCLUSIVE! StarPlus's Imlie to go OFF AIR?

MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town.

Now the breaking news is that the show is all set to go off air, if the sources are to be believed then the show shall go off air soon.

Currently, Police bring Girish to custody, Imlie sees him and starts beating him, Aryan intervenes and confronts him to confess his crime, he asks him to tell the truth about who bribed him to frame Imlie, when he is about to say the name, Malini attacks him and he falls unconscious. Malini asks Aryan to return to Delhi with her, Aryan apologises to Imlie and tells her that he never wants to see her again.

At home, Meethi tells Cheeni about everything that happened at the police station. Cheeni insists on knowing the truth about Imlie and Aryan, Meethi finally reveals that 6 years ago they got married but something happened and they got apart. Cheeni promises Meethi that she will bring them together no matter what. And if anyone tries to separate them then she will not spare the person.

What will happen now?

