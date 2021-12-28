EXCLUSIVE! From starting his journey as a model to establishing himself in the casting field, Aarya Pieyish Rawat sheds light on his INSPIRATIONAL journey as a casting director

MUMBAI: The showbiz world is one such place where a lot of people aspire to establish their name.

Be it actors, actresses, choreographers, directors, producers, and many more.

Out of all this, one important aspect of any project be it film, TV, web show or a music video is the role of a casting director.

This is one such profession that is gaining prominence these days.

Earlier, no one really knew anything about casting directors and how they operate.

But with the rise in social media and other technologies, things in the entertainment industry have started to function in a different way.

A casting director is the backbone of every project without which things can't be taken further.

There are several casting directors who have made their mark in the industry and doing well for themselves.

They are the ones who have given us some of the most talented actors and actresses who are today big names on the respective platforms.

Amid the dozens of casting directors who have already risen to prominence in this field, Aarya Pieyush Rawat is one of them who is doing great.

The talented casting director has shone brilliantly in his more than a decade long career and his achievements are limitless.

TellyChakkar got a chance to have an exclusive chat with Arya who spilt some exciting beans on his long journey in the casting field and shared some great advice for the aspiring casting directors.

Tell us about your journey in casting...

My journey in this field started in the year 2009 and it's been 12 years since I have been in this industry. My journey as a casting director started with DJ's Production with Barun Sobti starrer Baat Humari Pakki Hai. I also cast for Chhoti Bahu 2. I was interested in casting and was very curious to see what it was all about. I was very new in this industry. But I wanted to learn. I started taking training for it. I call him my godfather Vinayak Jain who gave me an opportunity and I started with it.

How did casting happen to you? Did you take any formal training for the same?

What was more interesting about this was that I have always told people that they should properly learn things that they want to do. But for me, it was very situational. My journey started as a model. I did modelling for 3 years in Delhi. After that, I came to Mumbai and to participate in Gladrags. But I could not participate in that. I had a dream of establishing myself in Mumbai. Casting used to attract me. I never took proper training. It was just people around me and I learnt everything one by one. I also had a little bit of theatre background and their details. Casting is where one has to make someone perform. That is very important. That's how it all started. I had no idea at that time that this will be my full-fledged profession. I decided to go ahead with casting and started working for it. My skills got brushed up slowly and that's how I learnt. Actors who worked with me liked me. There were people demanding my presence to give briefs to the actors.

What message would you like to give to all the aspiring casting directors?

As a casting director, I would give this one piece of advice to beginners that they have to understand first and foremost that why they want to become a casting director. Because it is a very big responsibility of becoming a casting director. You have to guide an actor as per the demands of the production house. The casting director will have to convince the producers about why they should consider a particular actor whom they have chosen for the role. I always say that my work is to set the tuning between the actors and the production house. This is very important to understand and this comes with our skills.

I would also like to say that new actors should work hard and try to make their mark in this industry. If any aspiring actors will enter this industry well-prepared and have great networking with the right people then they will definitely be recognised. I love to work with new people. Several people only want to enter this industry for fame and but there are truly talented actors who want to establish their names in the entertainment industry. However, they don't get a chance being new to this field. I would like to say that we are there for those people and I would really love to cast new people if they are really talented.

Well said, Aarya!

Aarya has worked in several big production houses and also has his own production company named Maa Creation and Media Works which he has recently started. He reveals that he is extremely fond of his mother, hence, decided to give this name to his casting agency.

The talented casting director has given chance to many freshers who are now well-known names in the TV industry.

He has done many in-house casting for production houses like Balaji Telefilms, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Beyond Dreams and many more.

Krishna Mukherjee, Abhishek Verma, Gaurav Sareen, and many more were cast by Aarya.

