EXCLUSIVE! Stunning leads from Nima Denzongpa, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho to perform in the Finale of Colors' Dance Deewane Junior

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants. From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 20:24
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Mithali Raj to grace the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors

As we had reported earlier that the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is coming to an end and the finale will be taking place soon where many celebrities will be performing.  We came across a photo that was shared by Tanvi Dogra where she revealed what Anchal Sahu means to her before they go and perform on stage.

( Also Read - Parineeti: Exclusive! Rajiv’s special gesture for Parineeti will melt your heart )
 
We exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash turns Jasmine for her Aladdin aka Karan Kundrra. The show is all set to have the theme of fantasy in the finale. Now, the breaking news is that the leads from the shows Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Nima Denzongpa are all set to perform in the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors, who is your favourite actor from these shows? 

Are you excited to see the two performances during the finale of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

