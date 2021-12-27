EXCLUSIVE! Is Sucheta Khanna JOINING Shaheer Sheikh in Rajan Shahi's next on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of news for fans and avid readers.

Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster show for Star Bharat. The show is set to be a romantic saga.

Rajan Shahi is has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline. Star Bharat's Love Saga by Rajan Shahi to have three leading ladies.

Now the exclusive news is that Sucheta Khanna has been approached in the show, a source revealed Sucheta is most likely to play the character of Mother or Aunt in the show. Apart from him Shaheer Sheikh, Kinshuk Vaidya and Hiba Nawab have been confirmed. Well, we can't wait to know about it soon.

Well, it is surely going to be interesting to see what the new love saga has to offer to the viewers.

