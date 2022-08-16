EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey adores visiting Dubai and Uttarakhand for this major reason

Nainital, that's where I have lived, that's where my childhood memories are. It is surely a must-visit if you are in Uttarakhand. 

Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Sudhanshu Pandey, we asked him about his favourite destination, a must-visit place in India and more. Check out what he had to share: 

What is your favourite travel spot? 

Dubai is one place that I really love, and if you ask in India then I would love to go back to Uttarakhand, where I am from. Uttarakhand is absolutely beautiful and stunning and I am a mountain person so I love to visit anytime given a chance. 

As a traveller what would you want a visitor to explore in UAE? 

I think UAE has a lot of places to visit, I haven't been to Abu Dhabi yet but I have heard about the Yas Island there, which is apparently very beautiful and a world within itself. I personally love Dubai because it is very close to India and also it looks like it's our own place, you don't feel alienated there. It has loads of adventures, sports and restaurants to visit, everything is there in Dubai to actually explore and enjoy your vacation. 

Which is the must-visit place in Uttarakhand according to you? 

Nainital, that's where I have lived, that's where my childhood memories are. It is surely a must-visit if you are in Uttarakhand. 

Where are you visiting next? 

