'Suhaagan' is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and will feature child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj, who will play the roles of young Bindiya and Payal, respectively.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 08:45
Exclusive! Suhaagan actor Afzal Khan reveals how audience will fall in love with the upcoming show

MUMBAI:Family is where life begins, and love never ends. However, not everyone is blessed with the boon of LOVE. Shedding light on this harsh reality, COLORS will be soon launching a new show 'Suhaagan' presenting a heart-touching story of Bindiya, who embodies the power of positivity and resilience in the face of adversity.

Bindiya along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives. She takes on the role of a caregiver for Payal, ensuring that she is safe and well taken care of, despite the challenges they face.

'Suhaagan' is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and will feature child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj, who will play the roles of young Bindiya and Payal, respectively.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma and conceptualized by Vivek Bahl, the show promises to be an interesting tale of family, love, and deceit that will strike a chord with the audiences.

Talking about the cast of the show, it also features an amazing actor Afzal Khan who has worked in major serials like Sadda Haq, Piya Rangrezz, Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kyun Utthe Dil Chodd Aaye, Meet and many more.

The actor is always keen on doing unique roles with different looks and this time, once again he will surely be seen in a different look.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he had some interesting things to reveal.

As you are looking at the preparations of the show, the hoardings, your performance in the show, how does it all make you feel Share us your experience.

It felt a little weird at first because I’m used to having a stud-look or classy looks. Even my family wasn’t able to recognize me in my current look.

What was your initial reaction when you were approached for this role and how did you bag it?

I have already workd with Rashmi Sharma earlier. I was previously doing a show Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. While I was shooting for it, I got a call from the production house and the casting team. Since I was shooting for Meet, I didn’t time but when Meet the show got revamped, by the grace of god, I got a call from the production house. So since I am always in the search of doing something different, I gave sent an audition clip to them and they liked it and after a few days I was selected.

Since a lot of new shows are being launched, what are your expectations from the audience regarding ‘Suhaagan’?

Audience will surely love it because we have all the elements for it. The kids in the show - Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagpal, the plot of the show and the emotions shown are all sure to make the audience fall in love with the show. So I have got good expectations from the show.

