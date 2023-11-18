Exclusive! Suhaagan airs on a 6:30 pm slot and yet it has managed to attract a good level of TRP’s, we have achieved another milestone: Aditya Deshmukh ecstatic on the show completing 200 episodes

Suhagaan has been quite entertaining the audience with the drama and twists and turns in the show and now, the show has achieved a new feat as it has completed 200 episodes.
Suhaagan

MUMBAI : Suhaagan is a romantic thriller drama series which went on-air only recently. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show airs on Colors. The show stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the leading roles.

Aditya Deshmukh plays a crucial role in the show too. 

The show revolves around how in a village two sisters live with their cruel relatives and how they try to overcome challenges and struggles that life throws at them. Suhagaan has been quite entertaining the audience with the drama and twists and turns in the show and now, the show has achieved a new feat as it has completed 200 episodes.

We got in touch with Aditya to know how glad he is and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared, “I am really excited as we have reached yet another milestone. The show is larger than life and I am overwhelmed with the love that we are receiving. Suhaagan airs on a 6:30 pm slot and yet it has managed to attract a good level of TRP’s. I wish and hope we complete more than what we have achieved so far. We are pitching it well and the audience response is commendable. There are so many DM’s and messages that me and my co-workers receive and we are nothing short of ecstatic.”

Well said Aditya!

TellyChakkar wishes Aditya and the entire team of Suhagaan heartiest congratulations. 

