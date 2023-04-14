Exclusive! Sukesh Anand to enter Sony TV's Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Also read - Exclusive! Prapti Redkar to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on the small screens for some years now. The show has managed to garner huge praises from the viewers.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

The show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and has garnered a loyal audience over the course of its run. Fans are always excited to find out what is happening on the show.

TellyChakkar always brings you the most exciting updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Sukesh Anand is going to enter the show.

Also read - Exclusive! Mere Sai actor Saurabh Shrikant reveals amazing insights from his journey with the show and the team, check it out

Sukesh Anand is famous for his performance in Bollywood films like RamLeela, A Thursday, Bobby Jasoos, Dream Girl and Mardaani 2. Talking about television shows, he is known for his roles in Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo and Adaalat.

Are you excited to watch Sukesh Anand on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.