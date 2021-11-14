Exclusive! Sulagna Panigrahi talks about the similarities between Radhamani and herself; chemistry with Sharad Malhotra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from Telly world.

’Vidrohi’ is an untold story from the pre-Independence era featuring ‘Freedom Fighter Baxi Jagabandhu’ and ‘Female Warrior Princess Kalyani’.

This star-studded show tells a story of patriotism not known to many. It will capture one of the earliest and oldest stories in history, complemented by outstanding performances and larger-than-life entertainment for the audience and fans.

Although the story revolves around Jagabandhu, there are many other characters who play central roles in the series and it is absolutely unmissable.

Apart from Princess Kalyani, the gorgeous empress Radhamani also plays a pivotal role in the series.

The character is essayed by the beauteous Sulagna Panigrahi, we got in touch with the actress and received some amusing answers to our questions.

Check out what she had to share:

This would be your first historic show, was there any nervousness before picking the character?

Yes, this will be my first historic show..well there was nervousness when I picked up the character..but that is natural when you pick up any character. I strongly feel till the time a character doesn't make you feel hungry or excited then whats the fun? ..it is very important for an actor to connect with the story and character.

As Sulagna what are the major similarities you have with your character in the show?



Well..I am very different from my character Radhamani..*laughs*..I am too much excited and full of energy all the time so that doesn't make me an inch closer to Radhamani..but yes the only similarity I could think of is our over caring nature..I very much care about my loved ones and make sure they are alright...other thing is I am a very practical person in real life too just like my character.

Tell us about your bond on set with Sharad and Hema, any such anecdote you could share?

I am definitely more close to Sharad we are playing husband and wife who have a very strong marriage..and it has been such a pleasure to work with Sharad..he is such a professional actor. He always give his 1000% Percent to a scene and that keeps me on my toes to match up to him. I have actually shot very little with Hemal as of now..I always get amazed with her discipline and how well she slips to her warrior avatar.

