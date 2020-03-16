EXCLUSIVE! Suman's paralytic stroke turns severe; Dev and Rishita finally return home in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Suman to gather the shattered Pandyas and encourage them to restart Pandya Store

We exclusively updated, that when the Pandyas will come and reveal this to Suman, she is going to turn stronger as she realises that she has to handle all the shattered kids in her house and she encourages them instead to bring the store back to life. The major revelation is yet to happen when they will reveal the culprit behind the fire, Suman's reaction will surely be a massive one.

Prafulla returns to Pandya Niwas with the news that Dev and Rishita are leaving and to stop them, Suman follows the car in her wheelchair but before she could stop them, she ends up getting a paralytic stroke, Raavi and Shiva rush her to the hospital. Now, the breaking news is that Suman's stroke turns severe and the doctor reveals that this time it has affected her right side and she is completely handicapped now.

Dhara promises Suman that she will bring back her family to Pandya Niwas. They decide to enter Janardhan's place to bring Dev and Rishita back, they decide to enter Janardhan's house as servants, as watchmen, a maid and all, just to win their family back. Dev notices their efforts despite all the anger within him. Shiva turns into Janardhan's driver and Rishita turns into the receptionist.

Finally, Dev and Rishita realise the love that the Pandyas have for them and return to Pandya Niwas. Suman's stroke turns into a major shock for the duo and they cancel their plan of leaving Somnath.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandyas plan to transform into servants in Janardhan's house to bring Dev and Rishita back to StarPlus' Pandya Store

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

