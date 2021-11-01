EXCLUSIVE! Sumati Singh aka Ashi opens up on the changes she is looking forward to in her character in Tera Mera Saath Rahe, reveals if she would like a ROLE REVERSAL

MUMBAI: Sumati Singh is currently seen as Ashi Modi in Star Bharat's popular drama series Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The show is bankrolled by Shoonya Square Productions, and it has been constantly entertaining viewers.

Sumati's role Ashi is a grey character. The audiences are loving to see how the actress is brilliantly portraying her role.

She is paired opposite Rajkumar Singh in the show, who is portraying the role of Chirag Modi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sumati, who spoke at length about the show's upcoming track and much more.

Fans feel Ashi should take authority herself instead of relying on Ramila. Do you feel the same?

Ashi is one such character who can't do any planning and plotting on her own. Till now, the makers have shown her character like this. Ashi is selfish and stays in her own world, and she is not concerned about others. Ashi always wants the best for herself. She is not dumb but she is not that smart that she can plan and plot. For her, the important thing is to live luxuriously in the Modi house. She wants money, authority, and that respect instead of Gopika. When Ashi was not married, everything used to happen as per her choice, but here, Gopika is being given a lot of importance and she is not liking it. Ashi won't be able to do any planning and plotting. That's why she relies on her mother for everyone. She doesn't think much and just obeys her mother's order. Ashi's character is careless and carefree. She is only concerned about herself. To achieve all this, her mother will only be able to help Ashi. She will definitely follow the orders but won't be able to plan for it.

Will viewers get to see this change in Ashi's character?

As far as the changes in the character are concerned, Ashi is not a negative or positive character. She has grey shades. Ashi is extremely selfish and very carefree. She wants to act innocent when she gets caught for her dirty games. She is kind of innocent. Whatever her mother says, she does that as she thinks it's right. I haven't seen any major change in Ashi's character because people are enjoying her character. I haven't got any clues for my character turning completely negative. This character is shown just like the way it is now.

But hopefully, my character will see some changes in the future track. It's a TV show and anything is possible.

If you got a chance to do a role reversal, whose character would you portray from the show and why?

I feel everyone is portraying their character very honestly. I love Ashi's character. I have a lot of things to explore. I look extremely negative at times. Sometimes, I look dumb, cowardly, and careless. There are a lot of variations. I love playing this character. My friends often compliment me about certain scenes in the show. People are enjoying seeing my character. If I am being asked right now, I don't think I will want to do a role reversal with anyone.

The stunning actress is popularly known for shows like Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

