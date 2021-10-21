EXCLUSIVE! Sumati Singh opens up on Ashi and Chirag's love story in Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe, talks about exploring THIS field as her alternate career

MUMBAI: Sumati Singh is currently seen as Ashi Modi in Star Bharat's popular drama series Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The show is bankrolled by Shoonya Square Productions and it has been constantly entertaining the viewers.

Sumati's role Ashi is a grey shade character. The viewers are loving to see how the actress is brilliantly portraying her role.

The actress is paired opposite Rajkumar Singh in the show who is portraying the role of Chirag Modi.

While the show witnessed the reunion of the popular saas-bahu jodi of Gia Manek and Rupal Patel, it also saw the popular couple Mohammad Nazim and Gia once again together.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sumati who spoke at length about the show's upcoming track and much more.

Fans are expecting Ashi and Chirag's love story to start. What are your thoughts on this?

We are also waiting to see our love story track. Ashi has already taken an initiative. She is trying to come close to Chirag but my mother Ramila stops me. She tells me to keep a distance from Chirag till he doesn't take over the Modi family's business. The viewers will hopefully get to see Ashi and Chirag's romance soon in the show.

Your character Ashi is constantly planning and plotting against Gopika. The scenes are quite complex as it keeps Ashi always on her toes as she fears getting exposed. Does it feel pressurizing? How do you deal with it?

There is no pressure as such as I enjoy playing this character. There are a lot of variations and I get to learn a lot. I have to play various shades while I am in character. There are a lot of chances of playing the character differently. So, whenever I get the screenplay, I go through it several times. The character is quite amazing and I want to give my 100%. Because I am a newcomer, people have a lot of expectations from me, I feel a little bit concerned that I have to give my best. I don't take pressure about anything as I can't perform well while I am stressed. This character is extremely fun-loving. I have so much excitement all the time instead of pressure.

If you weren't an actor, what would you have been?

I wanted to become a doctor in my childhood. But when I grew up, I realized that I won't be able to do it. If not an actor, I would be in the dancing field. I am not a good dancer but I was very fond of it during my school plays and college. I was quite popular for it. People used to remember me for dancing. But right now, I love traveling. So, maybe, I would have done travel vlogging. I really want to travel to every part of the world. This would be my second career option.

The actress is popularly known for her shows like Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.