EXCLUSIVE! Sumbul is like my sister and Gashmeer is a fabulous actor: Piya Valecha gets CANDID about her bond with her Imlie co-stars and more

Mumbai: Imlie has been loved since its initial days. A major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod. It has Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles.

We exclusively broke the news about Piya Valecha entering the show in an intriguing role. We got in touch with the actress to know about her bond with the co-actors, storyline of Imlie, and more. Read on.

Tell us about your experience of working with Gashmeer, Sumbul, and the others.

Except for Fahmaan, I had some amazing scenes with everyone, like his mom, Rajshri, Sumbul, and Gashmeer. I love everyone on Imlie. Talking about Sumbul, she is like my younger sister. Our bond has been the same on and offscreen. She is a brilliant actor. We share a really sweet bond. Gashmeer is a very grounded, down to earth person. He is a brilliant actor, Gashmeer could pull off a scene with just his expressions. I spent the most time with Imlie aka Sumbul. Mayuri as well is really adorable.

What is your verdict on Imlie?

I feel that the story is justified and every actor's hard work is paying off. Talking about the audience, these are the same people who would hate you for a character today and would love you for another one tomorrow. Yes, they matter a lot but I would say it is just the difference between the perception. The makers would have thought thoroughly about how that storyline should appear on the screen. Talking about the characters, we all know Aditya is the serious kind of guy and Imlie has her own shade to portray. Every character in the show is completely justified. It is bringing a change and I feel viewers should straighten their views as well.

What kind of characters interest you?

Over a period of time, I have realised that negative or grey shades interest me a lot as it has a lot of potential to explore the role. Not that I wouldn't want to play just a positive character. I would like a strong character. Even if she is a protagonist, she should hold a stand in the storyline. As an actor, I would love to explore everything that the industry can offer be it positive, negative, dominant, or submissive. Anything that challenges me would be my next pick for sure.

