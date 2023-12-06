Exclusive! Sumbul’s father Mr. Touqeer Khan breaks his silence on the Fahmaan Khan video and reveals how the “Khan” family plans to start their own music label

MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and gained popularity at a very young age. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in it and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

When she was in the Bigg Boss house, her father Touqeer Khan made an appearance in the show and made headlines outside as he had created a stir in the game.

Now, TellyChakkar got in touch with Touqeer Khan and asked him about the silence post the Fahmaan Khan incident. He also revealed whether the father - daughters will be seen working together in future.

You are all over the news, what do you have to say about it?

I want to stay away from all these controversies as I say less. But, everything is blown out of proportion. Today, Sumbul is winning an award and I am here to support her.

Is that the reason you didn’t say anything?

NO, nothing like that. I don't want to get into this matter and I am only bothered about my work. I have decided not to speak anything about it.

In Sumbul’s upcoming project, you have written the story and the song. So in future, will we watch the three of you working together?

I keep doing my work of writing and producing. Sumbul is an exceptionally good actor and my younger daughter Sania is into music production. So in future, we may have our own label.

We have always seen you taking a side for your daughter Sumbul, but post the Fahmaan incident, you haven’t said anything and fans are wondering why are you quiet?

There is a saying, that silence say a lot of things. It's the best way to be and these things happen between children and they should solve it themselves.

What do you think that the friendship will be back again?

I wouldn’t want to say anything about it as it’s the matter between them. It's her decision. My duty as a father is to do good for her and see to it that she does well in her career.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has come this long way because of the support and guidance of her father.

