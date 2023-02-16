Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks her silence on doing the next season of Naagin and Khatron Ke Khiladi; reveals if she would work with Shalin Bhanot in the future

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved and popular actresses of television and she has created a lot of milestone with her stunt in the Bigg Boss house. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would do the reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi and would she work with Shalin in the future.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 06:00
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house, and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant who has survived in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would do the reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi and would she work with Shalin in the future.

The Bigg Boss trophy came into Mandali's hand but don’t you think that Shiv deserved to win more than Stan?

Both are my friends and I would be happy with whoever wins, Stan won. I am happy and had Shiv would have won, I would've been happy and I would judge who was the better winner.

In the future if you would get a chance to work with Shalin, would you accept that offer?

I would of course work with Shalin as it's work and money.

Are you going to be part of the next season of Naagin?

Nothing is confirmed as of now. I have also heard about it, right now I haven’t spoken on it. So once I come to know when to let everyone know but something big is coming up soon and will announce it.

In the future if you would be offered the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, would you take up the offer?

Of course I would take up the offer as it's one of the most successful reality shows on television and it’s a stunt based show and I love doing stunts. In the past too, I have said that while doing the shoot of Imlie I did all my stunts on my own and never used a body double for the show. I won’t tell anyone about my fear as in Bigg Boss I did reveal it and people took advantage of it! Now, I wouldn’t say anything.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul would be a good candidate for doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

ALSO READ :Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 06:00

