Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks her silence on her dad participating in Bigg Boss Season 17 and talks about her support for Abhishek Malhan during Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale

Sumbul is a well known name in the world of television and she has a massive fan following. In a recent interview with a media portal, she spoke about her support for Abhishek Malhan and about her dad participating in Bigg Boss Season 17.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they consider her as one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and gained popularity at a very young age. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in it and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

In a recent interview with a media portal, she spoke about her support for Abhishek Malhan and about her dad participating in Bigg Boss Season 17.

You were supporting Abhishek Malhan in the show but he didn't win . What do you have to say about it?

The audience knows who to support as they understand who is playing the game. I went inside the house for one day, and felt that Abhishek and Manisha's chemistry was very good and they are real people. This is why I supported Abhishek during the finale. 

What do you have to say about a wild card entry winning the show?

It's lovely as for the first time, a wild card entry has won the show, Elvish's systymm has shaken the Bigg Boss's system, and it's good he won, congratulations to him!

What do you have to say about your dad participating in Bigg Boss Season 17?

There is no nothing like that as of now and if there is anything of such news will let you know.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has come a long way with her hard work and dedication and today she is a household name.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks her silence on her dad participating in Bigg Boss Season 17 and talks about her support for Abhishek Malhan during Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale
Dolphin
Dolphin Dubey to play a materialistic bahu in Zee TV's 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’