Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan denies about Fahmaan Khan visiting her new abode, says “He hasn’t come to my new house, I called him at the housewarming too, but he couldn’t make it; we hardly meet each other due to our busy schedules these days”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 03:00
MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience. 

But then, the show took a leap and the two had to bid goodbye to the show. After that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed up for his new show, Dharampatnii. 

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul. 

Later, in Bigg Boss, Sumbul revealed to Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother. She is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in future.

There were reports doing rounds that the two might be coming together for a project, but it didn’t work out. 

ALSO READ :Interesting! Fahmaan Khan has a new trending Reel Partner and it's not Sumbul Touqeer Khan! Find Out Who?

Recently, they were seen in the colors reality show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” and the fans were super excited to watch them together.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Fahmaan Khan said that he visited Sumbul’s house and he was happy with her achievement.

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Sumbul denied and said that Fahmaan Khan didn’t visit her new abode. She had called him for the housewarming and thought that he would come, but because of his tight schedule, he couldn’t make it.

She also spoke about how Fahmaan and she do not meet that often as they are busy with their work schedules. Earlier, it was easy as they were working on the same show.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul and Fahmaan are two most loved actors of television and their on – screen chemistry is still missed by the audiences.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO, READ: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows glimpses of her new house

    
 

Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan denies about Fahmaan Khan visiting her new abode, says "He hasn't come to my new house, I called him at the housewarming too, but he couldn't make it; we hardly meet each other due to our busy schedules these days"
