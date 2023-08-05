Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals whom she had fun shooting with: Fahmaan Khan or Gashmeer Mahajani; she also talks about her upcoming project

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as she purchased her own house in Mumbai and is super excited about it.

She is currently seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull, where she is entertaining the audience.

You worked with both Fahmaan and Gashmeer, whom did you have a good rapport with?

Both of them are very hard–working. I can never choose between my friends, I adore their acting. From Gashmeer, I learned many things during Imlie as it was my first show as a lead. Gashmeer was very experienced and he always helped while shooting a lot of scenes. He also used to scold me at times and we used to improvise. He is a fabulous actor.

With Fahmaan as well, it was a wonderful experience and it was different as actors do have different personalities. Fahmaan and I used to have a lot of masti on the sets of the show and we would also get serious while shooting for scenes. They both are very hardworking and hence, they have reached where they are.

What are you doing these days?

Apart from making YouTube videos, I am doing Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull and I am spending time at home. I also went on a vacation with Ulka after doing Bigg Boss. I need a break and I am happy in my space.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Sumbul on screen and they love watching her on Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

