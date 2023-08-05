Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals whom she had fun shooting with: Fahmaan Khan or Gashmeer Mahajani; she also talks about her upcoming project

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 05:30
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as she purchased her own house in Mumbai and is super excited about it.

She is currently seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull, where she is entertaining the audience.

ALSO READ : Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sumbul and asked her about her upcoming projects and her experience on working with Gashmeer and Fahmaan.

You worked with both Fahmaan and Gashmeer, whom did you have a good rapport with? 

Both of them are very hard–working. I can never choose between my friends, I adore their acting. From Gashmeer, I learned many things during Imlie as it was my first show as a lead. Gashmeer was very experienced and he always helped while shooting a lot of scenes. He also used to scold me at times and we used to improvise. He is a fabulous actor.

With Fahmaan as well, it was a wonderful experience and it was different as actors do have different personalities. Fahmaan and I used to have a lot of masti on the sets of the show and we would also get serious while shooting for scenes. They both are very hardworking and hence, they have reached where they are.

What are you doing these days?

Apart from making YouTube videos, I am doing Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull and I am spending time at home. I also went on a vacation with Ulka after doing Bigg Boss. I need a break and I am happy in my space.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Sumbul on screen and they love watching her on Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Seerat to finally take Sahiba's help
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Pandya Store: Wow! Dhara tries to convince the family to unitedly fight against Shweta
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals whom she had fun shooting with: Fahmaan Khan or Gashmeer Mahajani; she also talks about her upcoming project
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
Kya Baat Hai! Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda on comparison with Prabhas, “I love challenges”
MUMBAI: Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Chatrapathi. The film is a remake of...
Exclusive! Thapki Pyaar Ki actress Hunar Hali Gandhi roped in for Shemaroo's next
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive confirmation coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Chris Pratt's acting ambition was triggered after he got lost in a mall
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Chris Pratt decided to become an actor after getting lost in a mall as a child.The 43-year-old...
Recent Stories
Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Kya Baat Hai! Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda on comparison with Prabhas, “I love challenges”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt's acting ambition was triggered after he got lost in a mall
Mahaakshay
Mahaakshay says his teachers wanted his father Mithun to come for PTA meets
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush
Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka is a 'boss', praises 'Citadel' team
gautam
Gautam Singh Vig on his show Junooniyat: It’s a complete package