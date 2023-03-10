Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her bond with Mishkat Verma and Anuj; reveals the references she took to play the role of Kavya

Sumbul is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and has a massive fan following. Soon, she will be seen in the upcoming show on Sony Tv, Kavya. In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar she spoke about her bond with Mishkat and Anuj.
Sumbul

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity. 

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. 

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

She participated in Bigg Boss Season 16 and was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

Currently, she is making the headlines for her performance in the serial, Kavya, where she is going to play the lead of the show after a short gap. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she referred to any movie  or show to play a character Kavya talks about her bond with Anuj and Mishkat  

Did you take any references for your character to play the role of Kavya?

No I haven't seen any movie or show because I feel that when we see a movie or show we leave the character and sometimes we catch the details of the actor like their mannerism etc that too unknowingly, so when I was playing Kavya I wanted to keep it real from my side and give my 100 percent so I saw real interviews of IAS officers which helped in understanding the way the speak and behave. 

What is the one thing you have learnt after shooting for this serial? 

I have learnt a lot of things, I got to know UPSC exam is so difficult to crack, have come to know the importance of being an IAS officer and how difficult it is to reach that post and how so many give the exam but only a few get selected and then their training  begins and I feel lucky that without going through all the I became a IAS Officer. 

How is your bond with Anuj and Mishkat? 

I have a different bond with them both, like Mishkat and I are very similar and our birthdays are two days apart and it's like I am his female version and he is the male version of me. We are that similar and we are good friends. Anuj is a lovely guy and a gentleman and he is a very good actor.

Mishkat is from television and Anuj is from theater. Did you feel any difference while working  with them? 

No actor can be different but an artist always will be an artist and there is no difference. 

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to see Sumbul in this new character. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   


 

