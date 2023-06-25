Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, the actress spoke about her upcoming projects and sent a special message to her friend Shiv Thakare.
MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house, and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as she purchased her own house in Mumbai and she is super excited about it.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actress confirmed that she is not a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and that she is focusing on web series and movies as she wants to challenge herself as an actress.

When asked if she has some message for her friend Shiv, who would be participating in the upcoming season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", the actress said that she wishes him the best and is confident about him winning the show as she is sure that he will ace all the stunts. 

She further expressed that initially in Bigg Boss, she was scared of him as he used to become very aggressive during fights. But today, they are great friends and she is thankful for that. 

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv's friendship is loved by the audience as they give major friendship goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

