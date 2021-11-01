EXCLUSIVE! Sumedh Mudgalkar: I cannot imagine my life without acting and dancing, but I would have done something great even if I weren't an actor

MUMBAI: Sumedh Mudgalkar has become a household name for his role Krishna in Star Bharat's Radha Krishn.

The show has successfully been running on the small screens for a long time now.

The audiences have showered much love and support on the show and its characters, and it has been constantly topping the watch-list of fans.

Sumedh has totally got into the skin of his character and made people believe that he is the perfect choice to portray the role of Lord Krishna.

The actor has had a long journey on the show, and we have seen a lot of different shades of his character.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sumedh Mudgalkar opens up about playing Vishnu in Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki, says it was challenging and difficult, talks about working with Madhuri Dixit, says "Some people are actually stars"

And now, Sumedh is seen in another challenging character, that of Lord Vishnu, in Star Bharat's newly launched show Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki.

Diehard fans of the actor are extremely excited to see him as another mythological character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sumedh, who spoke at length about the show and much more.

One quality you imbibe from Vishu's character in real life? A piece of advice you would like to give your well-wishers as Lord Vishnu?

I guess I try to think calmly about life and situations. Whenever I am playing Lord Vishnu on-screen, whatever happens as per my character and whatever Lord Vishnu does, when I analyze all this, it gives me a sense of understanding that no matter what the problem is, if you are really calm about it, know what to do about it, and have clarity, you can get through bigger challenges in life.

If granted three wishes what would it be?

I just hope my well-wishers, my parents, and the people around me never get hurt or disappointed. As human beings, we all have flaws and I have accepted life the way it is. I don't want to bring any changes in my life, but I strongly believe that everyone has flaws. Even I have. I don't want to hurt anyone, especially my close ones because of that.

I wish I become a person who seeks wisdom, understanding, and growth in all aspects. Life is happening around us and all we have to do is understand and listen to it. I can't wish for wisdom directly because there will be no fun, understanding, and learning, and the wisdom won't stay.

I want social media bullying to stop. It's okay for people to not like anyone or not appreciate anything. If someone is doing wrong, it's okay to tell them that they are wrong. But the people who spread negativity with their comments for no reason, I feel people should weigh their words before saying another. Because you never know how the person will feel about it.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

If not an actor, I would still have done something that is great but with a little less fame involved. I would have had a normal but great life. Maybe I would have been a software engineer or maybe something in dancing. I don't know. It's very hard to imagine my life without acting. Acting is literally connected to my life right now. But I am interested in computers, so I'd be in that.

Well said, Sumedh!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Falaq Naaz opens playing Devaki in Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, says, the viewers will see the younger side to my character, shares about her fitness routine