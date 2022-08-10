EXCLUSIVE! Sumedh Mudgalkar to play Hatim's character in Alibaba - Chapter 2?

The actor is likely to play Hatim's character in the show. Further details about the same are yet to be revealed.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 12:07
Sumedh Mudgalkar

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Sony SAB's Alibaba has been in the news for a lot of reasons. 

After Shezaan Khan's exit, the viewers saw a lot of changes in the storyline as well as the star cast. 

Abhishek Nigam was roped in to play the lead character Alibaba.

Recently, there were news about the show going off-air.

Tellychakkar had previously updated that the show is likely to get an extension with a new entry taking the drama forward.

Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar is roped in for the show.

And now, we have exclusively learnt some exciting details about Sumedh's character.

The actor is likely to play Hatim's character in the show.

Further details about the same are yet to be revealed.

Fans are super excited about Sumedh's entry.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

alibaba - dastaan-e-kabul Sony Sab Radha Krishn Abhishek Nigam Sumedh Mudgalkar Manul Chudasama Sayantani Ghosh Ananya Dwivedi Karthik Jayaram TellyChakkar
