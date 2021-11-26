EXCLUSIVE! Sumeet Raghavan on KIDNAPPING track in Wagle Ki Duniya: It is the actors' responsibility to make it look convincing, shares about getting emotionally affected by performing such scenes

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The makers have roped in a stellar star cast and all of them are doing total justice to their respective characters.

Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastava, Chinmayee Salvi, Sheehan Kapahi, Deepak Pareek and many more are playing pivotal roles in the show.

The current track of Wagle Ki Duniya is witnessing a crucial track as Atharva is kidnapped and the Wagle family is in huge trouble.

The promo has left the viewers at the edge of the seat and more twists and turns are expected to happen in the show.

Rajesh Wagle has always overcome all the situations till now and it will be interesting to see how he deals with them.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sumeet who spoke about the current track and much more.

The show heads for a crucial track, how challenging does it get to even imagine such a situation prevailing even in reel life?

Well, it is extremely challenging to perform. The kind of situations that are created and the kind of screenplay that is written does bring you to the edge of your seats. As actors, we feel the challenge. Because the main thing is that the kind of our show is, we are not bringing anything far-fetched. People love the show because they relate to it. When such a track is shown, it is the writer's responsibility to make it relatable. It is the actors' responsibility to make it look convincing.

The upcoming episodes will witness some crucial and sensitive scenes. Has that affected you emotionally?

Yes, it does affect you emotionally because your child is kidnapped. It is a life-changing experience for the entire family and the people around you when such a crucial situation prevails. I always pray that this doesn't happen to anyone. The actor has to put himself in the shoes of that person to enact such scenes.

Rajesh has always got the support of his family and society members in dealing with all the situations. But this time, things don't seem that easy. How will Rajesh go about all this?

Rajesh is a very sorted guy but being a human, even he tends to make mistakes. The way he keeps the family together is very commendable. The kind of character the writers are writing. Rajesh Wagle's graph has been written so well. This is a new thing. Every character will react in a different way. So, it is going to be great and the viewers are going to love it.

Well, the upcoming episode of Wagle Ki Duniya is surely going to be full of twists and turns.

