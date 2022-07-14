EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Grover RETURNS to Sony TV with India's Laughter Champion

Sony Tv's newly launched India's Laughter Champion under the banner of Banijay. Well, the major USP of the show is that the comedians are from different states and cities of the country to add a variety of flavours to comedy on stage.

 

Sunil Grover

Now, the breaking news is that Sunil Grover who has been quite busy with his web series and films, after exiting from The Kapil Sharma Show, returning to the channel with India's Laughter Champion. This is surely going to be an exciting episode to watch. Sunil Grover has been highly applauded for his comic character Guthi to date, as well as Dr Mashoor Gulati. Well, we cannot wait to see Sunil Grover onscreen again. 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episode? 

