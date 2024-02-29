Exclusive! Sunil Grover reveals the challenges he faces to match the popularity that he gained with his character Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi from The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil Grover is one of the most loved and celebrated stand up comedians and actors in the entertainment business. He will be seen in the web series Sunflower Season 2 which will stream on Zee5 from tomorrow. In an exclusive interview he spoke about the challenges he faced to match the popularity with his character Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi from The Kapil Sharma Show.
Sunil

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is one of the most loved and most popular personalities in showbiz.

The talented comedian and actor has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He is popularly known as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi. He has been part of many hindi movies and web series.

The actors comic timing has been impeccable where he has left many celebs in splits with his jokes and humour in The Kapil Sharma Show when he was a part of the show, post a fight with Kapil Sharma the actor left the show and vouched to never return back to the show.

But now the actor is back with Kapil Sharma and soon they would be seen streaming on Netflix titled " The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show"

Plus he is making headlines for his upcoming web series - Sunflower Season 2 and the fans are waiting to see him in the second part as the first was quite a success.

ALSO READ :Wow! Actor - comedian Sunil Grover takes us on a beautiful tour of his humble abode

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sunil Grover spoke about the challenges he faced to match up the popularity that he got through his character "Dr. Mashoor Gulati"  in the Kapil Sharma Show.

To which the actor said "I am very happy that the audience loves me for the characters that I have done, be it Bharat or Dr. Mashoor Gulati and now Sunflower is coming and I am getting so much love. Every story and genre has different impacts and I get different types of love from different audiences."

He further said "I am very lucky that I get to play so many different characters. If you see the character of Mashoor, it is like little caricatures how he would entertain the audience in that space is different and Sunflower is very realistic and little different from the comedy series. Sometimes ups and downs happen in comedy. In Bharat the set up was different, at the end I love to play different roles and the rest is on the audience if they like me in it or no"

Well, there is no doubt that Sunil Grover's character Dr. Mashoor Gulati has become a cult character on television.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Did Sunil Grover hint about coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's what the actor said

