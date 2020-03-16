EXCLUSIVE! Sunny Ghanshani JOINS the cast of Zee TV's Sanjog

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Zee tv is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out-of-the-box storylines. This time they are back with yet another show titled Sanjog starring Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shefali Sharma in lead roles. The show is under the banner of Rashmi Sharma Productions.

Now, the breaking news is that Sunny Ghanshani joins the cast of Sanjog, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

We exclusively revealed that the show is soon to launch on 22nd August at 10 pm. For the slot, the show will be replacing Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

Well, this is surely going to be a game changer for the channel. Sanjog will be a mature family drama about the intricacies of relationships between two very different mothers who belong to very contrasting worlds - Amrita and Gauri, and their respective daughters. This show will soon start airing on Zee TV, a channel that has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar