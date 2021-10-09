Exclusive! Super Dancer Chapter 4: Super Guru Vartika Jha talks about how proud she feels when celebrities praise Sanchit, reveals the dance form he hates

MUMBAI: Super Dancer is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. The show does exceptionally well for itself and is loved by the audience. The acts are amazing and breathtaking.

The show is judged by Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu.

The backbone of the show is the choreographers who train the little children and get the best out of them and showcase their talent.

Sanchit is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he always gets positive remarks from the judges and every celebrity judge who comes on the show performs with him and gives him the best of remarks.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sanchit’s choreographer Vartika Jha and asked her how she feels when Sanchit gets praised, to which the choreographer said that she feels very happy when anyone praises Sanchit.

She further said that he is very different and unique. He has such a talent that the guest has to praise him and that is his specialty. She feels very proud when they praise him as her child’s hard work and dedication are being appreciated.

(Also Read: Super Dancer: Alia Bhatt gets emotional with Rupsa's performance)

We also asked her which is the one dance form that Sanchit wouldn’t like to do and would run away from. Vartika said that he does all the styles but might not like to do contemporary.

In the end, we also asked her that if she wasn’t his guru, then which other guru would she pick? Vartika said that any of the choreographers would get along with him and make a rocking pair.

Well, the finale would take place today, and finally, we would know the winner of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff wants to train from Shilpa Shetty’s son!)