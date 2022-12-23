Exclusive! “For sure Shalin is using Tina for the game, and his love is fake but Priyanka and Ankit’s love story is true” - Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a well-known personality on television who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Post that, Arti has been on a break and hasn’t been a part of any projects. Fans miss watching her on screen.

TellyChakkar reached out to Arti and asked her about her views on Shalin using Tina, and what she thinks about Ankit and Priyanka’s relationship.

Who are your favourite contestants?

Nimrit is my favourite contestant, and obviously Tina, as she is a very close friend of mine.

Tina has made a strong come-back to the show. What do you have to say about it?

Thank God! Her eyes have opened. And on the show, she has said that she has got a reality check. Whatever it may be, she has realised it. I hope it remains with her till the finale of the show and she wins.

Do you think Shalin is faking it with Tina and is using her?

Of course, he is faking it. Maybe he is thinking that such love angles can work. True love angles work, not fake ones.

What do you think about Priyanka and Ankit’s relationship?

I think their love is true and that is evident. Nothing is done for the camera and it's very genuine.

Well, Arti Singh Sharma was a strong player in her season. She was one of the finalists of the show.

