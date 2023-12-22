Exclusive! Surekha can easily come off as negative if they emotions are not blended well: Vaishali Thakkar on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Vaishali Thakkar needs no introduction. She is one of the most renowned names in the television industry and has a range of projects in her kitty.

She is currently seen in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin where she plays the role of Surekha. As she joined the cast of the second installment, TellyChakkar got in touch with her and in an exclusive conversation, Vaishali spoke about what prompted her to do the show, her admiration for Shakti Arora, and how challenging her character is.

(Also Read: WOW! Did you know Shakti Arora and THIS co-star were a part of the same show before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Vaishali said, "The season 2 would work wonders or be a complete failure. It all depends on the audience acceptance. Usually the audience is glued to the original show and its installment is not as successful as the original show. To make it work, one needs a very good script. Today we are on the top position on the BARC ratings. The team and the channel smartly placed the move. Along with that the production, the dialogues and the acting has contributed to the success. The is an experience that it is not necessary for the original, its installment can also be successful.”

Talking about her bond with Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, Vaishali said, “I have done a show with Bhavika in the past and it's great to have her back. I have not done many scenes with her however; I have no words for Shakti. He is an amazing actor and human being. He is dedicated, down to earth and a genuine person. I often tell him that he is a readymade son which means that if I had a son he would be like him. Being a lead hero of a TV show is not a cakewalk. It is too much of hard work and pressure but he is always calm composed. He knows his responsibility. He has no tantrums. I am so happy to meet him and the scenes come out organically because we share a genuine bond.”

Shedding light on her character, Vaishali expressed, “All mothers or either positive or negative and Surekha is obsessive. She is so much in love with her son that nothing should come to her son which she does not approve. She is power driven and emotional at the same time. Obsession is triggered in the presence of his mother - Isha, Savi and Reeva. She gets offensive and aggressive. She has zero tolerance for anybody in his life there is a lot of layering of emotions. There is a thin line and can easily come off as negative if they emotions are not blended well. So it is a challenging role and I am enjoying it.”

(Also Read: WOW! Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein co-stars Vaishali Thakkar aka Surekha and Bhavika Sharma aka Savi starred in THIS show together

Well said Vaishali!