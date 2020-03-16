EXCLUSIVE! Surendra Pal to enter Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Ever since the show has launched, the viewers are giving a very good response to Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry starrer show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 10:12
EXCLUSIVE! Surendra Pal to enter Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Bharat launched a new show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho a few weeks ago. 

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles. 

Iqbal plays the role of Dev while Rachana is seen as Vidhi in the drama series. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Wagh on playing negative role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I have been approached for such characters before but people later backed off because they didn't get negative vibes from my looks

The show also has many well-known names like Sneha Wagh, Deepshikha Nagpal and many more who are seen playing pivotal roles in the show. 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is now gearing up for a new entry in the show. 

We have an exclusive update that actor Surender Pal is roped in for the drama series. 

Nothing much is known about Surender's character. 

We had previously reported that Madhubala Atri and Rahul Vatsa will also be entering the show in a pivotal roles. 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is produced by Atul Ketkar. 

The first episode of the show has received thumbs up from the fans and it will be interesting to see how the show's journey turns out to be. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan on his thoughts before taking up Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters, Dev is really inspiring and that is something I really like about him

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Star Bharat Iqbal Khan Rachana Mistry atul ketkar Sneha Wagh Deepshikha Nagpal vijay kalwani Ram Shankar Singh Swati Tarar Hemaakshi Ujjain Madhubala Atri TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 10:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback! A fan once broke security cordon to hug Hrithik Roshan, what happened next was a huge surprise
MUMBAI: Apart from being a wonderful actor, Hrithik Roshan never fails to acknowledge his fans, whenever he has had a...
A Tellychakkar Exclusive: In conversation with Khushboo Sinha. A first-time director who has curved a niche for herself in Marathi films
MUMBAI: Aathva Rang Premacha will be premiered on Zee Yuva this Sunday - 28th August,2022 at 1pm in the afternoon and 6...
Anupamaa: Warning! Vanraj refuses to forgive Barkha and Ankush, Barkha leaves a warning for Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Woah! Pakhi accepts Adhik’s marriage proposal
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Hilarious! Bharti Singh’s cutest interaction with the paps as she introduces them to her son Laksh is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: In a hilarious banter with a paparazzo, Bharti Singh warned a paps that her son will take revenge on him for...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Shah’s come for Ganesh pooja, Kinjal hospitalised
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Throwback! A fan once broke security cordon to hug Hrithik Roshan, what happened next was a huge surprise
Throwback! A fan once broke security cordon to hug Hrithik Roshan, what happened next was a huge surprise
Latest Video