EXCLUSIVE! 'Surviving in Casting is all about maintaing great bonds with your Actors and Producers' Casting Director Shubham Bairagi on his experience into the field

MUMBAI: The casting world is filled with gems who have given faces to many hit projects in the industry. Shubham is one of those Casting Directors.

We got in touch with him to know more about the casting world and he had some interesting revelations to make, check it out

How challenging is it to survive with this profession as you have to keep on finding projects to cast?

All jobs are like this, if you are sitting at home then you have to keep maintaining relations with your contacts. It is all on the bonds you create. If you are freelancing then the hunt for casting projects need to keep going and that would only keep fetching you work as the actors and production houses would approach you looking at your calibre. You have keep finding new opportunities, survival may be a little difficult but if you have invested in your bonds then working continuously wouldn't be a difficulty for you.

There has been a stereotype in casting where TV casting directors are sidelined when it comes to OTT?

I don't feel that happens, it completely depends on how your database is. It is all about making the producers understand that you have artists that would fit OTT, I have done both, I have worked with Ashok Pandit Production, Manorama Pictures too as well as TV. You have bend and beat accordingly to get your job done.

How do you balance between the mediums while casting?

All the game is about the contacts and talents that you can bring. If you have great bonds with the actors and productions but there may be those who have had their fair share of struggle but I haven't felt that differentiation yet.

Well, we hope the biases shouldn't turn the journey sour at any point but it is a fact that every field has its pros and cons.

